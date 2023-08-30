Live
Just In
Hyderabad: Fake certificate racket busted
The accused targeted individuals who had either failed in exams or discontinued their education. Exorbitant fees was charged from the individuals for the certificates
Hyderabad: Three people have been arrested involved in an illegal educational certificate racket. The police said that the suspects were associated with the Arjuna Academy, which reportedly sold these illegal degrees from over 2 dozen universities. The accused targeted individuals who had either failed in exams or discontinued their education. Exorbitant fees was charged from the individuals for the certificates.
Police has seized a cache of counterfeit certificates, mobile phones, and property documents. The academy primarily focused on open schooling and distance education programmes. The police has cautioned the public against such schemes, which could lead to serious legal repercussions. Two accomplices are currently evading authorities.