Hyderabad fast emerging as global legal tech hub: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: IT & Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said on Saturday that Hyderabad was fast emerging as a legal tech hub.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of The Grand Master 2025 - Hyderabad Edition, organized by Lex Witness in the city, Sridhar Babu recalled his roots as a lawyer and emphasized that the legal system had undergone significant transformation, with technology playing a pivotal role in legal processes.

The minister noted that the rise of AI-based legal research, virtual courtrooms, real-time case tracking, and e-filing, describing them as the hallmarks of a modernized justice system. “Lawyers are no longer just court officers - they are architects of equality, guardians of rights,” Sridhar Babu stated, calling on legal professionals to embrace their constitutional responsibilities.

Citing the Nasscom Legal Tech Report 2025, the minister pointed out that 63 percent of large Indian companies implemented AI and automation in legal administration. “Over 120 legal tech startups in Hyderabad are innovating in domains such as e-discovery, dispute analytics, and virtual platforms for intellectual property rights, further cementing the city’s growing tech footprint in the legal sector,” he said. On judicial backlog, Sridhar Babu expressed concern over more than 5.15 crore pending cases nationwide, with 4.56 crore in district courts and over 10 lakhs in Telangana alone. “Justice delayed is justice denied,” he said, stressing the importance of tech-driven solutions to improve judicial efficiency. The minister urged young lawyers not to view law merely as a profession but as a service to society.

“A real client is not only the person who hires you -it is also the system that relies on you. According to the Constitution’s preamble, you must uphold social, economic, and political justice,” he pointed out, adding that legal practitioners must cultivate problem-solving skills aligned with evolving societal needs. The program saw participation from Lex Witness representatives Abhijit and Srinivas, as well as legal heads of prominent companies. Sridhar Babu concluded with a call for continuous adaptation and ethical commitment among legal professionals, reinforcing Hyderabad’s emerging role as a national leader in legal tech innovation.