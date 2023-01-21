Hyderabad: Fatal mishap leaves one dead another injured in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: In a tragic mishap, a motorist died and another sustained injuries after a truck mowed a bike down in Kukatpally on wee hours of Saturday.

The man identified as Vinod Kumar was travelling on a KTM bike with his friend Hemant Reddy when a tipper rammed into their bike at Metro Pillar No 822. "Vinod died on the spot while Hemanth sustained injuries," said Kukatpally police.

The police said that the rash driving was responsible for the gruesome mishap. A case was booked and the injured was rushed to nearby hospital for treatment. The deceased body was shifted to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem.