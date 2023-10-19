Hyderabad: Festive fervour engulfs city

As the celebrations of Navaratri and Bathukamma are underway with all gusto and cheer, there is hoopla all around the city with Dasara festivities in the air. So much so, the whole city of pearls, Hyderabad is engulfed in the festive fervour as scores of streets are dotted with dozens of Durga pandals.Come evening, devotees in droves flock to the decked up pandals to seek the blessings of deities and savour the delicacies offered by the puja organisers.

And as the dusk sets in, lanes and bylanes in all districts across the State resonate with Bathukamma songs sung by women attired in resplendent silks. As the time ticks away, young boys and girls clad in the traditional togs zip over to Dandiya/Garba dance events that are being conducted at different places and continue to be a big draw as the participants and viewers have a corking good time at the shows.

Shoppers are busy trooping into the colourfully-lit swanky outlets vending electronic goods, apparels, shoes and automobiles to avail freebies. They browse through hordes of goods before they zero in their chosen favourite items. Areas like Abids, Basheerbagh, Rashtrapathi Road, Dilshuknagar, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Koti, Nampally, Karkhana, AS Rao Nagar etc., are witnessing frenetic business activity.