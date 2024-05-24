Hyderabad: FGG urges Revanth to act on pending vigilance reports

Hyderabad : The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to review the pending Vigilance and Enforcement cases, see that quick action is taken on its reports, and act against those who have not taken timely action on the reports. The FGG secretary, M Padmanabha Reddy, said the V & E department was constituted to inquire into cases of serious misconduct by government employees and corruption-related issues. ‘The V&E sends alert notes to various departments regarding irregularities that are likely to take place. It also takes up appraisals of activities and sends reports and system improvement notes. In a way, V&E acts like the eyes and ears of the government'.

‘During the last 10 years, V&E has inquired and submitted its report in 1,230 serious corruption-related cases pertaining to various departments. It sent 768 appraisal reports; 1,215 alert notes, and 123 system improvement notes. Unfortunately, after sending its reports to the government, there has been no further follow-up action by V&E. Taking advantage of this shortcoming, various departments in the Secretariat are just ignoring the V&E reports. In some cases, the reports are sent to HODs, and that is the end of the matter.’ ‘In some instances, if any irregularity is likely to happen, V&E alerts the respective department in the Secretariat. The alert notes do not require any cognisance and irregularities are allowed to take place. In the last 10 years, thousands of V&E reports have not seen the light of day. Reddy said FGG requested information regarding the disposal of V&E cases in the Secretariat by filing an RTI application; the stock reply given to us is that information is not available. There is a deliberate attempt by the Secretariat not to take the required action as suggested by D-G and V&E.



‘V&E sends its reports after a detailed inquiry or examination of cases. If timely action is not taken, the tainted officials are likely to go scot-free. In the State there is no fear of punishment for wrongdoing. sab chalta hai" attitude has developed in employees. The common man is suffering from rampant corruption in the administration. Without any fear, the employees are openly demanding bribes. In HMDA, the bribe amount depends on the value of the land. If the land cost for which approval is required is high, the bribe is also high; with this open (Khullam Khulla) bribe, people are losing faith in the administration, said Reddy.

