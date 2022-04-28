Hyderabad: Firm develops app to help quench thirst of animals

Hyderabad: During summer, several voluntary groups and residents place water bowls for animals but fail to refill them or clean them. Hence, in a bid to solve this problem, the Hyderabad-based startup BesTet Technologies has designed a mobile app called 'Animal Water Bowls of India' that indicates whether a bowl is empty or full.

Speaking to The Hans India, Gerard Gabriel, director of BesTet Technologies said, "Many of us place the water blow for animals but do not ensure whether the bowl is refilled or is clean.

Placing water bowls for animals is a compassionate act and ensuring that there's fresh water throughout the day is important. It is important that the public provides basic needs to street dogs and other animals. To track the blow, our startup has developed an Animal Water Bowls of India App which can track water bowls within a radius of 4 km."

During summer, stray animals suffer a lot due to the rising temperatures and so many animal enthusiasts come forward and place water blows in colonies. Looking forward to this act, we thought that there should be a proper mechanism to track the bowls. This app has a bowl map where every bowl is GPS-tracked.

It gives updates on the filling of bowls with fresh water every 24 hours. One can register themselves in the app and check the nearest water bowls. If a water bowl has not been filled by anyone for more than 24 hours, it will be marked as dry. One has to fill the water bowl, take a picture of the same, and save it on the app.

Once the water is replenished, the bowl will be marked as filled and a blue icon will appear and when the bowl is empty a red icon will be displayed.

One can also put up their own water bowl in various localities. After registering on the app, click on the 'plus' (+) icon, upload the picture of the bowl along with other details and the bowl will automatically reflect on the map.

Additionally, the app also has a feature to specify the size of the bowl to estimate the water capacity. This is a free app that can be easily downloaded for the Google Play Store, he added.