Hyderabad: Food delivery executive awarded 25 years of imprisonment for raping 4-year-old

The special court sentenced a 28-year-old food delivery executive to 25 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for raping a four-year-old girl. The court examined 15 witnesses during the trial and covicted the accused on Tuesday. It also asked the accused to pay a fine of Rs 20,000.



"The fine amount should be given to the victim towards compensation," the court said.

The incident came to light on January 9, 2021 when the doctors of Niloufer hospital filed a complaint that a four-year-old girl admitted to their hospital, suffering from battered baby syndrome. The doctors said that they have noticed injuries on the girl's face, hands and legs in addition to the injuries on the girl's private parts.

The police recorded the statement of the girl and arrested the accused on February 20, 2021. The girl said that her father's younger brother used to sexually abuse her during the absence of her family members.