Hyderabad: Forget Iftar platter, poor wary of even next meal

Hyderabad: Mohammed Taher of Bhavaninagar, who used to earn some extra money during Ramzan by doing some petty business throughout the holy month to celebrate Eid with fervour, is now at his wit's end even to feed his family, even as Muslims gear up to welcome it (after witnessing the crescent moon) within a couple of days. Taher and several others who generally invest their money to buy goods prior to Ramzan and hope to sell-off during the entire month with some profit remain puzzled as to how to face it this year, as the prices of protein-rich food (meat), which helps in sustaining longer duration fasting, already touching new heights.



Lockdown has seen the prices of mutton, chicken and others double in the recent days. "If it continues throughout the month of Ramzan, we can't afford the food for Sehri and other essentials for Ramzan and Eid," he bemoaned.

Less or no dishes on Iftar platter As the nationwide lockdown came into effect on March 22 and continues till May 7 – which may even be extended if the spread of deadly virus is not contained – people who are already reeling under the burden of lockdown ponder over securing essentials, let alone the luxury of having a variety of fruits and dishes on Iftar platter.

Shafi, a resident of Sultanshahi who runs a ladies emporium near Charminar, said that during Ramzan, he used to make some good earnings by selling dress material in bulk orders. "There are hundreds of businessmen and vendors like me who sell goods near Charminar and Laad Bazar markets. But now we don't have a choice and rather than soak in celebration mood, we are worried about our next meal," he added. Shaik Kareem, a resident of Vattapally who helps in cooking haleem in a hotel, said that this year there would be no making of haleem in hotels across the city as they would remain shut. "Being a chef of haleem, we were in good demand, but the situation is such that Ramzan has come and none needs me," he said.

According to a survey conducted on Minority population in TS by Helping Hand Foundation (HHF), a city-based NGO, most affected are the lower middle class (20 per cent) and weaker sections (63 per cent) amongst the entire community. Amongst the weaker sections (daily wagers account for 80 per cent and families without male and widow remain 20 per cent). "We appeal that donors make informed choices on their donations through Zakath and Sadaqa this Ramzan,"said Mujtaba Askari of HHF.