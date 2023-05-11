Hyderabad: Forum for Good Governance calls for end to advisor system

Hyderabad : The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has called for an end to the advisor system in Telangana, stating that administration should not be a rehabilitation centre for retired bureaucrats. The FGG Secretary, M Padmanabha Reddy, criticised the appointment of close to a dozen retired bureaucrats as advisors to the government with a cabinet rank, as it sends the wrong signal to working bureaucrats, particularly those at the top. Reddy added that the appointment of retired bureaucrats as advisors, on average, costs the state about Rs 50 lakhs per month, including salaries of supporting staff and perks.

Reddy stated that political loyalty of senior bureaucrats negatively impacts the administration, encourages corruption, and obstructs the rule of law. He also noted that after the formation of Telangana, many retired Chief Secretaries and DGPs were appointed as advisors, except for a few exceptions. Reddy called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to dispense with this advisor system, except for scientists, economists, and people with specialized knowledge.

According to GO 55 issued on May 2, 2015, the Telangana government had prohibited the re-employment of retired officers as OSDs, advisors, and others as these positions were not entrusted with any special duty. In neighboring Andhra Pradesh state, when the government appointed a large number of advisors, the matter went up to the High Court. The court objected to the appointment of advisors, stating that if such appointments continued, the day was not far when advisors to each Collector and Tahsildar would be appointed.