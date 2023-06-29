Hyderabad: Free medical camp organised in Old City

Hyderabad: A free medical camp was organized at Masjid-e-Khazana-e-Aab in Doodh Bowli by Siasat Daily, Faiz-e-Aam Trust, and Mesco where around 200 people came for consultation. The event aimed to provide medical diagnosis and assistance to individuals suffering from hypertension and diabetes.

During the camp, free medical examinations were conducted, and medicines worth Rs 1.5 lakh were distributed among patients. Dr Maqdoom Mohiuddin, Trustee of Faiz-e-Aam Trust mentioned that this medical camp marked the first of many to be organized at Masjid Khazana-e-Aab, with the goal of promoting health awareness among the community.

He expressed gratitude to Siasat Daily, Faiz-e-Aam Trust, and Mesco for their support, as well as to renowned pharmaceutical companies for providing the necessary medications.

Dr Mohiuddin and Dr Syed Hasan diligently examined the patients and prescribed necessary medications during the diagnosis. He highlighted the significance of serving the people, stating that in Islam, visiting the sick holds great importance.

He also emphasised the importance of maintaining good health and fitness. Dr Mohiuddin urged everyone to prioritise their well-being and raise awareness about the crucial role health plays in our lives. He reminded the audience that even with all the comforts and luxuries, one’s quality of life suffers if health deteriorates.

In addition to the medical camp, Siasat and Faiz Aam Trust, together with Ayesha Effendi Skill Development Centre, are providing vocational courses related to employment at Masjid Khazana-e-Aab, Doodh Bowli. People of the age group from 10 to 60 years old are receiving training, with over 400 men and women already benefited from these centres.