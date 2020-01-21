Hyderabad: Gallons of potable water going waste in Malkajgiri

Malkajgiri: Despite Jalamandali officials conducting awareness programmes on saving water and striving for elimination of water pilferages, water leakages from drinking water pipelines go on unbated at several places in Malkajgiri constituency.



Despite complaints to officials, leakages at some places remain unattended for months, locals alleged. Especially in Gautam Nagar and Moulali divisions, leaked drinking water is seen flowing on road at many places. Locals, speaking to THI, have expressed their concern over leakage of precious water and callousness of officials in addressing them in time. Kumar, a mechanic who has his shop in Raghavendra Vani Nagar, said that drinking water had been overflowing on the road in front of his shop since couple of months but was not addressed despite complaining to officials concerned.

Naseeruddin, a resident of Prem Vijay Nagar Colony, said that he complained about water pipeline leakage on the main road. Though a lady official from Jalamandali visited the spot, the issue remained unresolved so far. He said that customers coming to his shop were facing inconvenience due water flowing before his shop.

Raju Vardhan, a resident of Mirjalguda, expressed his anger over callous officials who were busy in water connection regularization works but ignored water leaking at the Mirjalguda crossroads on the main road from Malkajgiri to Secunderabad and flowing for nearly a kilometer on the road.

Several residents of Malkajgiri also complained on the leakage of water from main valve located near Railway school and expressed their concern on wastage of precious water.

When contacted on the water leakages at several places, Water Works DGM Bhaskar said that they receive several complaints daily on pipeline leakages but take necessary measures to get them repaired as soon as possible. At some places where road cutting permission is required, repairs are done as soon as Engineering officials give permission to cut roads and this takes two to three days for repairs, he said. On heavy water leakage near Railway School, he said that it comes under the seventh division and the officials concerned of the division were informed about the leakage.