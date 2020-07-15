Hyderabad: Gandhi Bhavan to remain shut for a week after staffer tests positive for coronavirus

Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress party headquarters in Hyderabad will remain shut for a week after staff working in the corona control room tested positive for coronavirus. With the staff testing positive, the Congress leaders decided to close Gandhi Bhavan for a week.

The staffer was shifted to a hospital and the GHMC officials took up the sanitation works at Gandhi Bhavan.

Corona control room was set up at Gandhi Bhavan by the TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy to assist the people. People can reach on the control room on 040-24601254 and the local congress leaders will offer immediate help. The control room will be monitored by the TPCC president Kumar Rao and general secretary Prem Lal.

Earlier, Congress senior leader V Hanumantha Rao tested positive for coronavirus. While another congress leader and secretary of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) G Narendar Yadav had tested positive for the virus and then died at a private hospital.