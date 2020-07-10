Hyderabad: GHIAL offers FASTag car parking facility

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) has scaled up its NETC (National Electronic Toll Collection) FASTag Car Parking in collaboration with NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) integrating 10 NETC FASTag Issuer banks and will go live with other issuer banks in the next few weeks. With this development, Hyderabad International Airport now offers India's first and only fully contact-less airport car parking experience for passengers and visitors.

Speaking on this development, Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL, said, "customers holding any bank NETC FASTag could zip through the airport car parking with zero-contact transactions having full control over their safe travels. While, the traditional mode of transaction with digital payment over-the-counter option will also be available, however, for more safety and contact-less experience, one could avail the NETC FASTag option at the airport car parking."

Dedicated NETC FASTag lanes are in place at entry. When a user arrives through this lane, the strategically placed RFID reader will capture the tag with the timestamp and store the details in the local data base. While exiting, the same will be reconciled and the chargeable parking fee is automatically deducted allowing the passengers to virtually zip through the parking lot in no time. Post completion of every transaction, user will receive SMS on the deducted amount.