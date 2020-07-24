Hyderabad: GHMC outsourcing staff for higher pay

Hyderabad: The outsourcing labourers and employees working in various departments of GHMC are demanding a hike in minimum wages on a par with those paid to contract workers in government hospitals and health departments.



The Great Hyderabad Municipal Employees Union (GHMEU) demanded a hike in minimum wages up to Rs 25000/- per month for the outsourcing labourers and employees working in entomology, sanitation, transport, veterinary, etc, departments of the GHMC.

GHMCEU president Gopaal Udharri shares, "In this Covid pandemic situation, the workers are performing duties by risking their lives. Since the detection of coronavirus in the country, all the outsourcing employees have been working relentlessly and have been participating in Covid relief operations even in red zones."

These outsourcing personnel are carrying out disinfectant spraying, sanitizing, sweeping, garbage lifting and transport and all other works in quarantined areas, red zones, containment areas and other virus infected areas in GHMC limits.

While carrying out these relief operations some of the workers also got infected with Coronavirus.

"Hence, we have submitted a representation to the GHMC Commissioner to hike minimum wages up to Rs 25,000 to these workers similar to the wages hiked for outsourcing labourers and workers at Gandhi Hospital and other Medical Departments of Telangana State," said Udharri.