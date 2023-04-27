Hyderabad: Give reasons for not curtailing Pedda Chevuru land grab, High Court to government

Hyderabad : The Telangana High Court's division bench, of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, on Wednesday issued notices to the Chief Secretary, the Principal Secretaries of Irrigation and Revenue departments, collector of RR district, commissioners of GHMC and HMDA, DE (Irrigation) and the commissioner, Meerpet municipality, directing them to respond by July 27 furnishing reasons for not curtailing 'rampant illegal' encroachments and constructions within FTL of Pedda Cheruvu.

The bench was adjudicating the PIL filed by Akula Padma of Padma Nagar Kummarwadi, Hyderabad, seeking directions to the RR district collector and the GHMC commissioner to remove unauthorised and illegal constructions in the FTL area and buffer zone near Pedda Cheruvu lake in survey no 46 and 61 Shikam of Meerpet village in Balapur mandal.

The petitioner sought a direction to restore the FTL lands to the full tank level clearing its inflow/outflow and constitute a committee for development of the lake.