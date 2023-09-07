  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 56.63 lakhs seized at RGIA

Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 56.63 lakhs seized at RGIA
x
Highlights

The custom officials arrested a passenger arriving from Dubai and held an airport staff for reportedly supporting in smuggling the gold

Hyderabad: The customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport arrested a passenger and an airport staff member for reportedly smuggling 933 grams of gold worth Rs 56.63 lakhs, on Thursday.

According to a senior customs official, the accused were held based on profiling.

"The accused passenger arrived at the Hyderabad airport from Dubai on Monday. Gold was discovered in his luggage. During inquiry, it was revealed that the gold was intended to be smuggled out with the assistance of airport staff," the official said.

The seized gold was confiscated under the provisions of section 110 of the Customs Act and the passenger was detained under section 104 of the Customs Act.

Later, Customs officials also arrested the airport staff member. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X