Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh found guilty in 2015 case, Rs 6,500 fined

The Nampally special sessions court on Friday found MLA Raja Singh and six others guilty in a case registered against them in 2015 for obstructing the police from performing their duties and for causing hurt in Mangalhat. The court fined the MLA and others of Rs 6,500 each.

In May 2015, Raja Singh entered into an argument with the police when the latter tried to stop DJ music being played during a wedding procession in Mangalhat. The MLA and seven others obstructed the police from performing their duties.

Based on a complaint lodged by the police against the MLA and seven others under sections 353, 323, and 506, a charge sheet was also filed in the court and the trial was taken up. Charges against one of the accused were abated as he died.

During the trial, the court found the seven persons guilty of the offence. The verdict came a day after Raja Singh acquitted in the attempt to murder case filed against him in 2010 for attacking DCP West Zone of Hyderabad city police.