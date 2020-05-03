Hyderabad: Government lacks in proper procurement of agriculture produce, says Uttam

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leaders visited several villages all over the state on Saturday to examine procurement of paddy and other farm produce by the designated agencies at procurement centres.

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy visited paddy procurement centres in Nalgonda Rural mandal on Saturday. Senior leader V Hanumantha Rao, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and others visited the procurement centers at various districts and examined the problems being faced by the farmers.

Speaking at Kothapalle village, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that not only standing crops spread over thousands of acres were lost, the harvested crops which were kept for procurement has also suffered heavy damage.

He said despite several requests, the State government did not take any measures for proper procurement of agriculture produce. Even gunny bags were not arranged in adequate quantity and despite predictions of heavy rains across Telangana, no precautions were taken to protect the agriculture produce.

Uttam demanded that the State government immediately do the estimation of the losses suffered by farmers due to unseasonal rains and immediately pay compensation. He said farmers were already hit due to lockdown. Senior leader V Hanumantha Rao visited Muthireddypalle of Yadadri district. He said that tons of paddy were stranded at the procurement centres and farmers were forced to wait till the produce is procured.

CLP leader Vikramarka visited the procurement centres at Wyra. He said that the millers and societies have been harassing the farmers in the name of deduction and wastage.