Hyderabad: Government staff support pay cut, claim TRS netas

Hyderabad: Claiming that the employees were supporting the government's decision to cut salaries in the time of crisis, TRS leaders on Thursday asked Congress not to politicise coronavirus and Kaleshwaram project.

In a video statement, Government Whip in the State Legislative Council Karne Prabhakar, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and TSIIC Chairman G Balamallu said that the government employees are supporting the government's decision to cut salaries given the testing time because of corona outbreak but the TPCC chief was talking irresponsibly.

Prabhakar recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had announced full salaries to the Police and Health department employees and also announced special incentives to them.

The TRS leader said that Telangana is a role model in the country in fighting coronavirus and it is unfortunate the Congress MP could not see it. The Congress MP has proved with his comments that his party was coronavirus for the country.

Prabhakar found fault with the PCC chief for opposing lifting 3 TMC water from Kaleshwaram stating that this was lack of knowledge of the TPCC chief. The project is being constructed by taking loans and funds will come based on the progress of works, said Prabhakar.

He also said that Centre too had appreciated the speed of Kaleshwaram project works. The project works should not be stopped if they are to be completed on time, he added.