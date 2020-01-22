Hyderabad: GPs prodded to complete Palle Pragathi works by February end

Hyderabad: As the progress of works being taken under two phases of Palle Pragathi programme has achieved up to 38 per cent, the Panchayat Raj officials have been exhorting the Gram Panchayats to complete the works by end of February.



According to the reports reaching the government, out of the 44.7 crores of raising the plants, ensuring survival of plants, construction of soak pits, crematoriums and dumping yards target, the achievement has reached to 12.41 crores.

Under the Palle Pragathi program, under the two phases, which have been held in September last year and January this year, it has been decided to raise about 23 crore of plants in the nurseries, to take up plantation of about 10 crore saplings, to construct 44 lakh soak pits, to establish 7,000 crematoriums and 12,769 dumping yards.

As far as raising the plants is concerned about 1.32 crores to have been raised, the survival of 8 crores plants has been ensured, 2.28 lakh soak pits have been constructed, works of 3,000 crematoriums has been taken up and 8,000 dumping yards works have been taken up.

The achievement in raising the saplings is 5.62 percent, in the survival of plants it is 82 percent, in soak pits it is 5 percent, in crematorium works it is 26 percent and in the dumping yards works it is 21 percent. The total achievement is 27 percent in all the five types of works and after adding the weight to these works, it reached 38 percent. Adilabad district is quite ahead in achieving the targets with 59 per cent and Mahabubabad and other two districts are at the bottom with 25 percent of achievement.

The Panchayat Raj department officials have asked the District Collectors to see that the works being taken up under the Palle Pragathi are completed by end of February.

The Collectors have held video conferences in the districts in this week and instructed the mandal parishad and Gram Panchayat staff to speed up the works under the Palle Pragathi.

The Palle Pragathi programme has been launched in the State to improve the basic facilities in the villages. The Gram Panchayat staff have been told to identify and take up the works for improving the basic amenities in the villages on a mission mode. The first phase has been held in September last year and the second phase has been taken up in January first and second weeks of this year.