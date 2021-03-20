Hyderabad graduates' MLC elect Surabhi Vani Devi's profile

Surabhi Vani Devi, the daughter of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao is an academic and artist. She is the founder of several educational institutions and held various positions as a social worker and worked as general secretary of Swami Ramananda Tirtha Memorial Committee as well.



Name: Surabhi Vani Devi



Age: 68

Birth Place: Karimnagar

Nationality: Indian

Education: BA

Professional career: She had worked as a lecturer at JNTU between 1990 and 1995

Political career: Surabhi Vani Devi ventured into the politics in 2021 with the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao offering the party ticket for Mahabubnagar-Hyderabad-Rangareddy graduates' MLC seat.

Cases: No cases were registered against her.

Awards: Vani Devi received the international's women's achievement award in 2016 by the Telangana government and the talent award by Potti Sriramulu Telugu University in 2012.