Hyderabad graduates' MLC elect Surabhi Vani Devi's profile
Surabhi Vani Devi biography, education: Surabhi Vani Devi, the daughter of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao is an academic and artist
Surabhi Vani Devi, the daughter of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao is an academic and artist. She is the founder of several educational institutions and held various positions as a social worker and worked as general secretary of Swami Ramananda Tirtha Memorial Committee as well.
Name: Surabhi Vani Devi
Age: 68
Birth Place: Karimnagar
Nationality: Indian
Education: BA
Professional career: She had worked as a lecturer at JNTU between 1990 and 1995
Political career: Surabhi Vani Devi ventured into the politics in 2021 with the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao offering the party ticket for Mahabubnagar-Hyderabad-Rangareddy graduates' MLC seat.
Cases: No cases were registered against her.
Awards: Vani Devi received the international's women's achievement award in 2016 by the Telangana government and the talent award by Potti Sriramulu Telugu University in 2012.