Hyderabad: Hands-free disinfectant dispensers enter markets

Hyderabad: Recent installations of hands free sanitiser dispensers in government offices, supermarkets and public places are helping in fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

To encourage the local innovators and to protect staff from getting infected from novel coronavirus, several Telangana State government departments and a few private hospitals have lined up to purchase the hands free foot operated sanitiser dispenser.

"Innovative product helps in containing the spread of coronavirus from one infected person to others as the sanitiser dispensing machine could be operated without touching it with hands.

It could be operated by just pressing a pedal with a foot and the bottle dispenses the disinfectant liquid. It is helpful especially in areas like market yards, super markets, banks.

"We have designed three models and all three foot sanitiser dispensers are available in the market," said Alladi Prabhakar, the innovator.

He also designed two-sided foot operating hand wash system and a foot operating basin along with foot operating sanitizer dispenser.

Foot operating hand wash basin attached with the sanitiser dispenser is made by connecting the water inlet to tap pipelines for dispensing water by foot operation.

Sanitiser or liquid wash bottles of different sizes from 250 ml to 1 litre could be fixed in the dispenser. The basin costs around Rs 4,500 whereas sanitiser dispenser is costs around Rs 2500.

"We have delivered our products to Karimnagar and Manthani Municipal corporations. We are receiving around 12 to 15 orders each day.

State bank of India installed our sanitiser dispenser at few of their branches in Manthani and we hope our innovation helps to control the spreading of deadly novel coronavirus," he added.