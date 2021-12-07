Hyderabad: Harish Rao inaugurates multiple health facilities at NIMS

Health minister Harish Rao on Tuesday visited Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and inaugurated various facilities like MRU lab, stem cell facility, physiotherapy department, bone densitometer, sample transport system and water ATMs.



On the occasion, the minister spoke with all the department heads. Later speaking to media, the minister said that around Rs 12 worth medical equipment has been brought available from the patients with an intention to provide advanced treatment.

He also said that genetic lab has been opened to analyze genetic diseases. In addition to the lab, a Pneumatic tube system at a cost of Rs 2.73 crore and neuro endoscopy with Rs 40 lakhs.

Rao also assured to provide additional 200 ICU beds by January 15 at NIMs to the existing 155 ICU beds and additional 120 ventilators to the existing 89 ventilators. He also asked the authorities to provide meals for Rs 5.

Speaking on Omicron, Harish Rao said that no case has reported in Telangana so far.