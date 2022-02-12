Hyderabad: Harish Rao lays foundation stone for OP block at fever hospital

Health minister Harish Rao on Saturday laid foundation stone for out-patient block at fever hospital in Nallakunta in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that they have taken up measures to sent mortal remains of the poor people to their homes from government hospitals. As a part of it, the minister also launched 13 hearse vehicles and three ambulances to provide better services to needy patients in the state.

Harish Rao said that state government has already released Rs 32.54 crore for the development of 61 mortuaries across Telangana. He added that a high-end mortuary will also set up with a cost of Rs 32.54 crore at Osmania General Hospital (OGH). The Health Minister also reminded that earlier Aarogyasri healthcare coverage for a family was limited to Rs 2 lakh, which has been now enhanced to Rs 5 lakh.

ఫీవర్ ఆసుపత్రిలో 10.91 కోట్ల రూపాయలతో నిర్మించనున్న కొత్త ఒపిడి బ్లాక్ ను శంకుస్థాపన చేసిన వైద్యారోగ్య శాఖామంత్రి శ్రీ హరీష్ రావు గారు. అనంతరం 13 హార్సే వెహికల్స్, 3 అంబులెన్స్ లను ప్రారంభించారు. pic.twitter.com/vY6dwDwguB — Office of Minister for Health, Telangana (@TelanganaHealth) February 12, 2022





"The Chief Minister has directed the officials to ensure better healthcare facilities are available the poor in the areas under GHMC. During the last month, major projects have been launched at all the top tertiary hospitals in Hyderabad," Harish Rao said.

Senior health officials including Director of Medical Education (DME), K Ramesh Reddy, Director, IPM and Superintendent, Fever Hospital, Dr K Shankar and local public representatives were present.