Hyderabad: Heavy rain brings city to its knees

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed the city on Wednesday evening resulting in water logging and disrupting normal life. Low-lying areas across the city were worst affected and traffic came to a standstill in various parts of the city.

The day temperature in the city marginally fell on Tuesday after a few days of continuous relative humidity. Moderate rainfall on Tuesday flooded streets and roads, meanwhile on Wednesday, Rajendranagar recorded the highest rainfall followed by Bahadurpura and Saidabad.

Water logging reported in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, L B Nagar, Yousufguda, Ameerpet, Malkajgiri, Madhapur, Miyapur, Serilingampally, Chandanagar, Gachibowli, Begumpet, Secunderabad, Alwal, Qutubullapur and various parts of the Old city.

The traffic beneath the PVNR Expressway at Attapur came to a standstill as the road leading to Aramghar x roads was submerged. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts for a few days in the city along with thunderstorms, generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain, thundershowers till Friday and heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday.

According to IMD, the potential impact expected includes water logging on roads and low-lying areas, traffic congestion at most locations, wet and slippery roads, drainage clogging and other disturbances for a few hours.