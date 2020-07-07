Hyderabad: Hospital holds patient's body over payment

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a private hospital refused to hand over the body of a Covid-19 patient until victim's family paid Rs 6.22 lakh more, in addition to Rs 6.3 lakh deposited earlier. After a huge protest by the relatives at the hospital, the management handed over the dead body to the family.



M Naveen, a resident of a small village Yadagiripelli near Yadagirigutta, was admitted to a private hospital at Begumpet on June 23 after several government hospitals refused to admit him due to non-availability of beds. Following his admission, he was found to be coronavirus positive.

Despite him belonging to a poor family, his family arranged an amount of Rs 6.3 lakh and paid to the hospital for the treatment. Meanwhile, M Naveen passed away on July 7 after surviving for 15 days. Following his death, the family of the patient was asked by the hospital authorities to deposit another sum of Rs 6.8 lakh for taking the body.

When the family of the patient gathered and demanded to hand over the dead body, the hospital authorities refused to give the body. Even after the intervention of police personnel, the hospital management remained stern and insisted on payments.

Venting ire at the hospital management, the bereaved father M Swamy of the victim said that the hospitals turned inhuman and doctors in private hospitals were worse than murderers. As the tragic news spread, the relatives and friends of the patient gathered in a large crowd and started protesting for the body in front of the hospital against their illogical demand for the unbilled amount.

"We have admitted Naveen into hospital on June 23, after three days of admission, the reports of Naveen being Covid positive was out. Doctors gave enough promises that he would be alright and after a day they shifted Naveen to ICU and did not allow any of us to have a glance at him. After many days, a call from the doctor informed that Naveen was no more and we have to pay unbilled amount of Rs 6 lakh to take the dead body," said Dasari Pandu, president, CITU, Bongiri and uncle of Naveen.

After about three to four hours of serious demand and protest for the body, the hospital authorities finally relented and released the body.

