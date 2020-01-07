Trending :
Hyderabad: House owner arrested on charges of attempt to rape

Hyderabad: House owner arrested on charges of attempt to rape
The South zone Kalapathar police on Tuesday arrested a house owner on the allegations of an attempt to rape a minor girl. According to police, the suspect attempted rape on a minor girl, whose family is staying as a tenant in his house. After registering a case police took up investigation.

More details awaited.

Top