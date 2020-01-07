Hyderabad: House owner arrested on charges of attempt to rape
Highlights
The South zone Kalapathar police on Tuesday arrested a house owner on the allegations of an attempt to rape a minor girl.
The South zone Kalapathar police on Tuesday arrested a house owner on the allegations of an attempt to rape a minor girl. According to police, the suspect attempted rape on a minor girl, whose family is staying as a tenant in his house. After registering a case police took up investigation.
More details awaited.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT