Hyderabad: Huge sigh of relief as containment curbs go

Hyderabad: In the southern part of the city, with no new recorded cases of COVID-19, several areas which were declared containment zones and remained locked up over a fortnight, are coming out of stringent lockdown. Relaxations are taking effect following MP Asaduddin Owaisi's strong call to ease restrictions in containment zones which saw no new Covid cases for 15 days. He urged the government to focus on quarantine of houses where cases cropped up and spare other residents in the area the rigours of the containment zone.

"Today is 8th day of Ramzan and for the past one week we had been requesting officials to help us overcome this confinement. Now, we will be able to arrange something for Iftar," said Md Mohsin, one of the residents in Santhoshnagar, who sighed in relief.

On Saturday, restrictions in several areas of containment zones were lifted by the authorities. In GHMC Charminar zone alone, around 50 containment zones are in effect in various circles including Malakpet, Santosh Nagar, Chandrayangutta, Falakanuma and Bahadurpura. More than half of containment areas are breathing easy as tough conditions were relaxed.

According to GHMC officials in Santosh Nagar Circle, there were 16 containment zones (notified) and now restrictions were lifted for as many as 15 clusters. "Even barricades at bylanes are removed, with exception of one cluster in Muradmahal," they said.

Similarly, clusters numbering 15 in Nampally Assembly constituency, including Bazaarghat, Humayun Nagar, Mallepally, Habeeb Nagar, Dargah Ganje Shaheedaan and Asif Nagar, are free of containment curbs.

There were around 215 containment zones in the limits of GHMC and 114 containment zones in Hyderabad Parliament constituency. Around 50 of them have been freed from restrictions. Karwan, Malakpet, Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Falaknuma, Mehdipatnam and Goshamahal are among them.

However, as per government norms, these zones will remain under tight vigil and watchful eyes of authorities and there will be restrictions on movement of people. Sanitation and spraying disinfectants would also remain a top priority. "The public representatives are also visiting the areas and creating awareness among the residents on social distancing and the need to stay at home," said an official.