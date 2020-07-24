Hyderabad: Increase more number of Covid tests asked Rajiv Gauba

Hyderabad: Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has asked the Telangana government to increase more number of corona tests and also asserted systematic enforcement of containment measures, clinical management and increased communication through awareness campaigns to contain the spread of deadly virus.

The cabinet Secretary on Friday held a video conference with State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and enquired the status of virus spread and the threat of community transmission in the State. Gauba warned community spread will increase the threat of more number of deaths.

State Chief secretary informed the Central official the State government has achieved significant improvement in testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine measures as well as increasing human resources and ramping up infrastructure.