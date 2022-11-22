Hyderabad: IT raids at Minister Mallareddy's residence

Hyderabad: The Income Tax officials are conducting raids at Telangana Minister Mallareddy's residence from the early hours of Tuesday. According to the sources, 50 teams are conducting raids at Minister Mallareddy and his son Mahender Reddy and his son-in-law Marri Rajashekar Reddy's residences. It is known that Minister Mallareddy's son is residing in Kompalli.



It is said that the IT raids are also conducting at Mallareddy institutions and his relatives' residences from early morning. IT raids at Mallreddy's residence are creating ripples in the TRS party. Earlier, ED and IT officials conducted raids at Minister Gangula Kamalakar's residences in Karimnagar.