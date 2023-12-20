Hyderabad: Junior doctors call off strike

Hyderabad: The talks of the Junior Doctors with the Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha were successful as they have called off their proposed strike.

The health minister had a detailed discussion with the junior doctors on different issues including stipend, working hours and new building for Osmania Hospital. According to the JUDA president Dr P Kaushik Kumar, on the regulation of stipends, the health minister assured to set up a green channel to regularise stipends and they would be credited by 15th of every month.

The DME said that they will be releasing a new software for smooth processing of stipends within 20 days, said Dr Kaushik.

Regarding the stipends of private colleges PGs & Interns /FMG interns, the minister discussed about this issue in length and said that they will get back to them after discussion with concerned authorities. On the stipends of DNB students, the minister spoke to the concerned authorities and assured that their 8 months stipend would be deposited at earliest.

Regarding the new building for Osmania general hospital, Dr Kaushik said that the health minister was very positive regarding the issue and assured that works would be started very soon and government was committed for new Osmania building. On the hostel issues, the health minister noted down the list of hospitals and the colleges and the area available for construction of new hostels. Where there is space, new hostels would be constructed and where there’s lack of space, hostels would be allotted at other nearby areas. Regarding working hours of PGs and interns, the minister said that a committee would be constituted to frame guidelines for working hours so that the PGs and interns won’t be overburdened.