Hyderabad: Khelo India University Games

Hyderabad : The Osmania University women’s tennis team bagged the silver medal in the Khelo India University Games being held at Babu Banarasi Das (BBD) University, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow Ekaana Tennis Courts on Tuesday.

According to OU officials, the match was between Osmania University and Savitribai Phule University, Pune. While the OU bet Pune and bagged the second position.