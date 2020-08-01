Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy visits TIMS, expresses dissatisfaction over COVID-19 facilities

Hyderabad: Union Minister for state home affairs Kishan Reddy visited Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Gachibowli on Saturday and expressed dissatisfaction over the facilities being provided to coronavirus patients. He asked the government to increase the pace in tracing, testing and treating.

Kishan Reddy spoke to the staff and asked them to improve the facilities. "The Telangana government should inspire from Delhi in containing the virus and provide incentives along with salaries to the healthcare staff," Reddy said. The union minister also asked the public to make use of the COVID-19 services at government hospitals.

He further said that the government should recognize the patients in home isolation and provide proper treatment to them and instil confidence among the public on the treatment in private hospitals. People who are under home isolation after testing positive should avoid going outside and the public should be more careful when stepping out of the home, the minister said.

Telangana has been witnessing a steady rise in the coronavirus cases. On Saturday, the state reported a single-day spike of 2,083 positive cases and 11 deaths. Areas under GHMC limits are witnessing a drop in coronavirus cases since a week. However, the cases in other districts are on the rise.