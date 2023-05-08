Hyderabad: Korutla stepwell regains its past glory

Hyderabad : Stepwells are impressive architectural marvels that have been used for centuries to collect and store rainwater for irrigation, drinking, and other domestic purposes. In recent years, there has been a growing interest in restoring these stepwells, particularly in tier I and II cities and towns.

A 11th century stepwell built by Polavasa rulers is now being restored to its original glory in Korutla town in Jagtial. After being neglected for several years, the ancient architectural masterpiece had deteriorated into a waste disposal site, with the local inhabitants using the area to discard garbage.

It was primarily intended for the purpose of serving as a retreat for travelers, which remains deeply ingrained in the collective memory of the local populace, particularly the older generation. As time passed, the structure was reduced to a dump yard until the municipal authorities intervened, cleared the debris and fenced the premises. The area surrounding the well was illegally occupied, with local residents constructing houses without proper authorisation.

In April 2023, team Prathista consisting of architects and heritage enthusiasts, led by architect founder director Sandhya Manjunatha visited the stepwell and documented the entire precinct, taking into account the social, economic, and historical factors in conjunction with technical and photographic documentation. Drone technology was utilised to capture every detail possible. The objective of the restoration initiative by the team is to enhance the precinct and foster a sense of community by incorporating innovative place making schemes and ideas.

Team Prathista says, “The Korutla stepwell and the details surrounding it reveal strange lessons about history and eventually our past that it was never stagnant or singular. The role of Polavasa rulers- the Jain patrons of the stepwell was not part of the mainstream historical narrative. This historical erasure makes us realise to consider and acknowledge the micro-histories and subordinate rulers of our region.”

The restoration proposal offers a place for people to connect, socialise and engage in activities, creating community spirit and shared purpose. The community spaces play a crucial role in providing residents with a sense of belonging and identity, says team Prathista.