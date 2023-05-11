Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao, Harish Rao go on foreign jaunts

Hyderabad : The BRS leaders are busy on foreign tours these days. Two key leaders in the government, including IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao, are on overseas trips, both as part of official and personal routine.

The BRS working president KT Rama Rao left for the United Kingdom on Wednesday. He has been invited to speak at the ‘Ideas for India conference to be held in London between May 11 and 13. The event is part of the inaugural India Week to be held across the UK. Over 800 people are expected to attend, including business, media and political leaders.

The Finance Minister is on a US trip along with his family members. Sources said that Harish Rao has gone to the US to attend his son’s Graduation Day programme. He is slated to return on May 16. The minister is to have a review meeting on the Health department on the day of his return from the tour.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy have already completed their tours. While Jagadish Reddy is learnt to have visited Germany and Niranjan Reddy the UK to meet his daughter.

Another BRS leader and MP G Ranjith Reddy has also gone to the US. He has also gone to attend his son’s graduation. “As proud parents, there is nothing more fulfilling than watching our children grow and succeed. We'll be back on 16th,” said Reddy, addressing his constituents on his twitter account.

Party leaders said that they were busy attending the ‘Atmeeya Sammelans ‘all these days; these trips would give them a respite from their busy political schedule. The leaders will get quality time to spend with their families as they will be busy with hectic political activities in this election year, a BRS leader said.