Hyderabad: KTR asks municipalities to be future-ready for growing population

Hyderabad: Stressing that the majority of population would be living in towns and cities, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao instructed officials to formulate a 30-year-future plan for every municipal town, keeping in mind the increasing population. The Minister also said that every municipality should come up with innovative revenue generation methods.



Interacting with Municipal Commissioners of Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration (HUA) within ORR at a training program here, he said that the majority of the population in Telangana will be living in its towns in the coming years. Providing essential services to the growing population has been the topmost priority of the Telangana government and it has chosen administration decentralisation as a tool for the same. KTR also asked the officials to prepare a water audit for every municipality to provide drinking water supply.

Government has brought in new policies to decentralise the administration across the State to take the administration closer to the public and for that the number of municipalities were increased to 141. He also mentioned that these municipalities were funded sufficiently for faster development. KTR also told officials to pay utmost importance to sanitation and cleanliness in the towns and cities. He called for futuristic development of the municipalities surrounding Hyderabad. The Minister inaugurated an app related to the cleanliness programmes in all municipalities on the occasion.