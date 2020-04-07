Hyderabad: KTR, Padma Rao distribute essentials to poor

Hyderabad: Minister KT Rama Rao distributed essential commodities including rice, pulses, oil to poor people of Seethaphalmandi at the multipurpose function hall here on Tuesday.

The minister along with the Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud gave away the packets to the needy, who have been facing hardships because of the lockdown. The distribution programme was organised on the occasion of the birthday of the Deputy Speaker. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, TRS leader Rameshwar Goud, corporators and others were present.