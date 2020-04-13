Hyderabad: KTR seeks balm for building workers

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday asked the builders/developers to provide necessary facilities like food and others to the construction workers. The minister visited the temporary shelters arranged for the migrant workers at a camp site at Sumadura Developers in Gachibowli and enquired about the facilities being provided.

The Minister enquired about their food facilities and ration availability. He also asked them about their health and advised them to take all the precautionary measures to fight coronavirus. The temporary shelter presently houses about 400 migrant workers from Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal and other states.

KTR also requested the workers not to step out and asked them be patient for the coming two weeks as Telangana fights corona. He instructed the construction company owners and the GHMC officials to provide all the necessary facilities for the workers during this situation.

Later, Minister KTR inspected the ongoing works of Balanagar flyover being constructed as part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) in Hyderabad. He instructed the officials to utilise the lockdown period to complete the works in a hassle-free manner. He also inspected a nala expansion and road widening works in the nearby area. He said that in the coming two weeks the works should be completed so that the citizens would be facing less inconvenience.