Hyderabad: KTR throws open Tukaram gate railway under bridge to traffic

Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated railway under bridge that was built under Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that a meeting was held recently with the South central railway officials on the construction of new railway under bridges and road over bridges in Secunderabad, Sanath Nagar, Khairatabad and other parts of the city. He added that RuB at Tukaram gate will address the traffic woes that have been left unresolved.

Ministers @KTRTRS, @YadavTalasani, @mahmoodalitrs and Dy Speaker @TPadmaRao inaugurated a four lane Road under Bridge (RuB) at Tukaram Gate in Secunderabad today. Mayor @GadwalvijayaTRS, Dy Mayor @SrilathaMothe, & officials from MA&UD Dept were present. pic.twitter.com/5ICeKNt4rb — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) March 4, 2022

The newly constructed bridge is a great relief from frequent closure of railway crossing at Lalaguda halt station and will also ease traffic congestion on the Malkajgiri, Marredpally, Tarnaka, Mettuguda and Lalapet-Secunderabad road.

