Hyderabad: KTR to lay foundation for elevated corridor tomorrow

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister K Taraka Rama Rao will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a four-lane bi-directional elevated corridor from Indira Park to VST (Phase-I) tomorrow (July 11).

According to GHMC Mayor B Rammohan, the minister will also lay the foundation stone for construction of second level three-lane bi-directional grade separator from Ram Nagar to Baghlingampally (Phase—II) on the same day.

These projects are being constructed at a cost of Rs 426 crore.