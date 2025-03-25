Hyderabad LAC MLC polls on April 23

Hyderabad: The Election Commission has officially announced the schedule for the Hyderabad Local Authorities Constituency (LAC) MLC elections to fill the vacant seat of MLC MS Prabhakar Rao. The polling is set for April 23, and the results will be declared on April 25.

The election notification will be issued on March 28, marking the commencement of submission of nominations. The last date for submission of nominations is April 4, followed by scrutiny of nominations on April 7 and withdrawal of candidatures on April 9. While the polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm on April 23, the counting of votes will be conducted on April 25.

The election is necessitated as the term of BRS MLC MS Prabhakar expires on May 1. With the announcement of the MLC elections, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into immediate effect in Hyderabad. All political activities and government decisions related to the election process will now be monitored by the Election Commission.