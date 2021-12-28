Hyderabad: Liquor shops to remain open till 12 am on Dec 31

Cheers to the tipplers as all the shops serving liquor including restaurants, pubs, hotels will remain open til 12 am on December 31. Besides permitting the liquor shops to open until 12 am, the Telangana government also accorded permission to hold the events till 1 am. Accordingly, the orders have been passed by the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

Also, the excise department has provided temporary license to those who applied online for the conduct of events. However, the excise is going to charge Rs 50,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh for conducting the events based on the number of people attending the event.