Hyderabad: Lockdown only cure for Covid as of now

Hyderabad: Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali personally supervised the spraying of disinfectants in parts of Old City.

The Minister while interacting with media noted, "There is no vaccine for Coronavirus; the only vaccine available currently with us is 'lockdown'.

If we do not stay at our homes, then there are chances that we will contribute to the spread of virus. Moreover, it's the younger generation which is very adamant and they are openly flouting rules despite there being several advisories by the government to stay at home. Senior citizens have listened to the government and are adhering to the rules.

"Ramzan is approaching very fast and I personally urge each and every Muslim to continue to offer prayers at home. Muslims should not come out even for breaking fast and they shall maintain social distance even if they are offering prayers at their homes," urged the Minister.

He added, "The sodium hypochlorite disinfectant sprayings are being carried out by the fire services department every day across the entire state to ensure that we get rid of this deadly virus at the earliest."

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, who was also present, noted, "The state government is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the cases are reduced.

But still there are many instances which are coming forward from the people as they are not following protocols of social distance, which is leading to the growth of the virus.

We urge each and every one not to break the protocol of social distance and try to stay indoors as much as possible."