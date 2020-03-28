Hyderabad: Lockdown should be complete said IG Stephen Ravindra in Zaheerabad

Zaheerabad: IG Stephen Ravindra said the lockdown measures should be implemented completely. He visited the Telangana-Karnataka border check post at Madigi in Mogumdapalli Mandal in Sangareddy district on Friday.

The district police was instructed to enforce an all-out lockdown. Only emergency services and essential freight vehicles should be allowed into the state, he said, adding that people also need to cooperate with police, emergency service personnel and staff. He was accompanied by District SP Chandrasekhar Reddy, DSP Ganapathi Jadhav and police personnel.