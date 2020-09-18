Hyderabad: Madhapur SI succumbs to coronavirus

Hyderabad: In yet another death of a corona warrior, a sub-inspector working at Madhapur police station in Hyderabad has succumbed to coronavirus. Abbas Ali died of the deadly virus while undergoing treatment at a private hospital today morning.

SI Abbas Ali who was suffering from health issues underwent corona tests and the results of which came positive. He was then admitted to a private hospital where his condition turned critical today and breathed his last.

The police officials condoled the death of the sub-inspector and expressed heartfelt condolences to his family. Abbas Ali's death is said to be second death among the policemen in this month after an assistant sub-inspector of Miyapur police station died of the deadly virus on September 3.

Meanwhile, the corona death toll in the state touched to 1016 with the death of 11 persons on Thursday. And the total corona positive count went up to 1,67,046 with the report of fresh 2,043 cases in a single day. At present, there are 30,673 active coronavirus cases out of which 24,081 are in-home quarantine.