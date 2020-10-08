Hyderabad: Man fined of Rs 25,000 for cutting down tree

A man has been fined of Rs 25,000 for cutting down a tree here at LB Nagar in Hyderabad. The incident came to fore after the issue brought to the notice of Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar.

Speaking on the act, MP Santosh Kumar posted the matter to Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and asked him to initiate action against the man. He further requested the people not to cut the trees by taking to his Twitter handle.

Thank you @bonthurammohan garu for your immediate action. I request everyone not to cut the #Trees. There is a lot at stake to see a #Plant grow into tree and if we cut down mercilessly, it is not only harmful for our #Environment but it will adversely effect your pocket👇.#GIC https://t.co/46VDcghPAc pic.twitter.com/uV9RaZFpFP — Santosh Kumar J (@MPsantoshtrs) October 8, 2020



Responding to his tweet, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan directed the GHMC officials to visit the site. GHMC LB Nagar zonal commissioner along with a team inspected the site and penalised the man of Rs 25,000 and also stopped further cutting down of the tree. "As instructed by the @bonthurammohan sir, the concerned team inspected the site penalised Rs. 25,000 and stopped further cutting of Tree," said GHMC zonal commissioner of LB Nagar.

As instructed by the @bonthurammohan sir, concerned team inspected the site penalised Rs. 25,000/- and stopped further cutting of Tree. pic.twitter.com/Fo5XF3o1KM — Zonal Commissioner, LB Nagar Zone, GHMC (@ZC_LBNagar) October 8, 2020





