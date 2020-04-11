Hyderabad man held for spitting on road despite ban

Hyderabad: Violating the government's ban on spitting on roads, a man on Friday arrested after he spat on the road at Champapet. He was identified as Mohammad Abdul Muzed (24), a milk van driver from Almagal colony in Hayathnagar

Mohammad Abdul, who was heading to Saroornagar from Hayathnagar in the milk van along with the co-driver was stopped for vehicle checking at Champapet. During the check, Abdul spat on the road violating the government's order of banning spitting on road. The sub-inspector Saroornagar said that his act was also photographed.

The Saroornagar police took the driver into custody for defying the government's order. The government on Wednesday passed orders banning spitting at public places as it could lead to the spread of deadly coronavirus and other infections.