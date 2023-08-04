Hyderabad: Man strangulates sister-in-law for killing his brother

Hyderabad: A shocking incident has recently come to light in Hyderabad. A young man killed his sister-in-law for killing his elder brother. This incident came to light in Qutbullapur. It is said that Suresh and Renuka from Suraram Vishwakarma Colony got married in 2016.



They have two daughters, but one day Renuka, who used to drink liquor at the toddy shops, met an orphan girl from Dundigal Tanda. After taking her home, Renuka secretly married the girl to her husband after some years. After this, differences between husband and wife started.

In this sequence, on February 5, Renuka killed her husband, who was sleeping under the influence of alcohol, along with the girl. She tried to mislead the police that her husband was killed by someone else. The plan failed and she was eventually jailed. Later she came out on bail. In this order, Suresh's younger brother Naresh called Renuka on Tuesday and asked her for Rs.200 for liquor.

But Renuka Naresh proposed to drink alcohol together and went home. Three others were already there. Everyone drank alcohol together. In this sequence, Renuka, who was intoxicated with alcohol, was strangled to death by the four of them together. The atrocity that happened with Naresh's last phone call to Renuka came to light.