Hyderabad: Many farmers are still struggling to get Pattadar passbooks says M Kodanda Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress Kisan Cell National Vice Chairman M Kodanda Reddy held that around 10 to 12 lakh farmers were still struggling to receive Pattadar passbooks even after a year of government's promise to handover their due.

In a media statement Reddy pointed out that it in 2017, the State government unlike anywhere in the country, undertook Land Records Updation Programme (LRUP) and farmers were promised the handing of Passbooks immediately after the completion of the survey. But, even after two and half years the promise is yet to be fulfilled.

Reddy further said that the State government does remain aware of the hardships being faced by the farmers. During May 2018, prior to Assembly elections, KCR even created a hype by launching distribution programme of these passbooks by handing them over to some of the farmers in Karimnagar, but the hardships of most of the farmers never ended.

"While some of the farmers are committing suicide by pouring kerosene, others are forced to act against revenue officials due to the delay. It is unbelievable that KCR is acting like CM of Gajwel alone, after knowing his special gesture towards farmers over there, where he announced 'home delivery' of Pattadar passbooks," he said.

While on the other hand KCR promised new Revenue Act in his speeches to impress the farmers, but the situation is quite different on the ground. "The entire revenue department has turned corrupt under the TRS government.

With this kind of governance coming in handy, the TRS leaders are engaged in encroachment of lands everywhere and are even selling the shikham lands, CM should be held responsible for these acts of omissions and commissions," Reddy said.