Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan inspects Begumpet Graveyard development works

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan along with MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao and Zonal Commissioner Srinivas Reddy inspected Begumpet Graveyard development works being executed at a cost of Rs 2 cr on Sunday.

He directed officials concerned to make sure the works are completed at earliest. The graveyard is spread over 5 Acres of land. It shares compound wall with Begumpet Airport on one side and now it is extended to the other sides as well.

About 150 lorries of debris is lifted apart from 50 loads of waste plants and weeds. Four platforms are to be built and with a proposal for electric crematorium at later stage.

Works related to Avenue plantation, aromatic plants, internal Roads, Bathrooms toilets have already completed.